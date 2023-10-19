iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $432.54. 465,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.31. The company has a market cap of $334.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

