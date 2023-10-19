iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,994 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

