iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,917 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $245,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.