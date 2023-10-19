iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,049 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

