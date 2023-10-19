iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,688 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IWO opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.82 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

