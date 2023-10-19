iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

