iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

