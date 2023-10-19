iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Financial Survey

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iSun and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 639.17%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 104.88%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than SMART Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -15.53% -36.69% -14.79% SMART Global -11.76% 29.99% 5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares iSun and SMART Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.11 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.29 SMART Global $1.44 billion 0.50 -$187.53 million ($3.49) -4.11

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SMART Global beats iSun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

