JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.41

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 23768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Further Reading

