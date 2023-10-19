JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 15.48% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $172,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

