JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.05 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.87. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 65.11 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £149.36 million, a PE ratio of 642.73 and a beta of 0.20.

