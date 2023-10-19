Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
