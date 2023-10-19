Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.