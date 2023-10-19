Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

