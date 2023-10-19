Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.78 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00087349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.