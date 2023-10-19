L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

