Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.75 EPS.

LRCX opened at $642.24 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $318.67 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.91.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $144,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

