Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $632.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $651.33 and its 200-day moving average is $613.32. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $334.04 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.91.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

