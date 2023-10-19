Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

