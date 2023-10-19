Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

