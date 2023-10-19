Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.59.

DexCom Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $84.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

