Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Head-To-Head Review

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 11.20% 29.75% 12.07% Li Auto 2.45% 3.92% 2.00%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

PACCAR has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PACCAR and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $28.82 billion 1.52 $3.01 billion $6.96 12.01 Li Auto $6.57 billion 4.91 -$291.74 million $0.23 142.39

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. PACCAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PACCAR and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 8 4 1 2.36 Li Auto 0 0 6 0 3.00

PACCAR currently has a consensus target price of $77.62, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $70.42, indicating a potential upside of 115.03%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than PACCAR.

Summary

PACCAR beats Li Auto on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

