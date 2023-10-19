Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 451,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRT

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,993,193.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,993,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $312,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,879 shares in the company, valued at $56,318,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $244,000. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in Liberty Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.