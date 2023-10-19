LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Shares Up 41.6%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Free Report) rose 41.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 39,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 983% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
LMF Acquisition Opportunities Trading Up 41.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.
LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile
LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
Further Reading
