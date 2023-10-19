Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $446.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.