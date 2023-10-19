Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.46.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

