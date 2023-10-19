Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.25 and a 200-day moving average of $451.46.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

