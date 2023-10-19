Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.25 and a 200-day moving average of $451.46.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
