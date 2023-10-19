Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.46. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

