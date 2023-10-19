Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Shares Down 0.5%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.87. 172,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 173,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,265.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
