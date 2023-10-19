LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $186,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

