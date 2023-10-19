LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,085 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $252,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

