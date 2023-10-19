LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.26% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $260,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

