LPL Financial LLC Has $148.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $148,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $225.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

