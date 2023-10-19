LPL Financial LLC Has $184.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Boeing worth $184,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average is $211.05. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

