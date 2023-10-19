LPL Financial LLC Has $265.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.73% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $265,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $24.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

