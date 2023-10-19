LPL Financial LLC Purchases 277,610 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

