LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $72,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

