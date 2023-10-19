ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,541,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,672,000 after buying an additional 395,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $71.14 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.