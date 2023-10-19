Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,496.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,109.00 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,490.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,408.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.