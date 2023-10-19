Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $9.00 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

