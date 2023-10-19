Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $9.00 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
