MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 0.3%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.75. 3,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.
