MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.80 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

