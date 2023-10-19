Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

