Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

MRK stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

