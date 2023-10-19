Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 184 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

