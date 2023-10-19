Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 501,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 532,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 85,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 75.44%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

