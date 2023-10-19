Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,162 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in VMware by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.7 %

VMware stock opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.