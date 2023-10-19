Meter Governance Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.09 million and approximately $189,836.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,355,179 coins and its circulating supply is 21,515,547 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,348,966 with 21,513,204 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.50138989 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $206,486.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

