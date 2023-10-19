MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $33.00. 94,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 120,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

