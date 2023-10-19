Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 4.2 %

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

