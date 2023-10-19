MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.03

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 106184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

